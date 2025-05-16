Friday, May 16, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Atal Pension Yojana accumulates record 7.65 crore subscribers; women make about 48pc

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 16: Atal Pension Yojana has accumulated a record 7.65 crore subscribers, and women make up about 48 per cent of all, according to data from the government. Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was launched in May 2015, to address the twin challenges of longevity risks and lack of retirement security among India’s vast unorganised workforce.

The scheme, offering defined pension benefits based on the age of joining and the amount of contribution, was designed to encourage voluntary savings for retirement. It targeted primarily at poor and underprivileged workers in the informal sector and has emerged as one of the most inclusive and accessible social security initiatives in India.

“As of April 2025, APY has accumulated over 7.65 crore subscribers, mobilised a total corpus of Rs 45,974.67 crore,” said the Social Welfare department. The scheme has “recorded increasing participation from women, who now comprise about 48 per cent of all subscribers”, it added.

Notably, women make up over 55 per cent of new subscribers in FY 2024-25. There has also been a significant surge in overall enrolments during the same period. The APY scheme was initially available to all citizens of India between 18 and 40 years of age.

From October 2022, individuals paying income tax are not eligible to join the scheme. The scheme provides subscribers with a fixed monthly pension at the age of 60 years, based on their contributions.

Pension slabs available: Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 5,000 per month. The minimum contribution period is 20 years, depending on the age of joining. “The Atal Pension Yojana has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s social security ecosystem, especially for its vast unorganised workforce.

With nearly 7.65 crore subscribers and a steadily growing pension corpus, the scheme not only ensures financial independence for the elderly but also promotes long-term savings culture among low-income households,” the Department said.

APY’s footprint has been broadened across India with the government’s continued focus on digital integration, women’s participation, and rural outreach. “The Atal Pension Yojana is steadily progressing toward its vision of “Pension for All.”

IANS

