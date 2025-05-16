Friday, May 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India set to sharpen military edge with Rs 50,000 cr budget surge post ‘Operation Sindoor’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 16: India’s Defence preparedness may receive a major financial push, with government sources indicating a likely Rs 50,000 crore increase in the nation’s military budget following the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

A report in NDTV quoting government sources stated, the additional funds are expected to be allocated through a supplementary budget later this year, potentially pushing the total Defence outlay beyond the Rs 7 lakh crore mark for the first time.

The Union Budget for 2025–26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, had already earmarked a record Rs 6.81 lakh crore for Defence. This figure marked a significant 9.2 per cent rise from the previous year’s Rs 6.22 lakh crore. If the additional allocation is approved, it will further underscore the government’s strategic priority towards military modernisation and national security.

Sources revealed that the extra funds will be channelled into key areas such as research and development, procurement of advanced weaponry, replenishment of ammunition stocks, and acquisition of state-of-the-art military hardware. The proposal is likely to be tabled for parliamentary approval during the Winter Session.

Since the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure in 2014, Defence spending has seen a steep upward trajectory. In 2014–15, the Defence Ministry was allocated Rs 2.29 lakh crore.

The current budget not only dwarfs that figure but also represents the largest allocation among all ministries, constituting 13 per cent of the national budget. The momentum for the proposed increase comes in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s decisive military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The operation, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, demonstrated India’s growing military capabilities and strategic resolve. ‘Operation Sindoor’ has also drawn attention to the Indian military’s integration of indigenous defence systems with advanced technologies.

Notably, the operation showcased the effectiveness of India’s air defence architecture, including the indigenous Akash missile system, often compared to Israel’s Iron Dome. In a related development, India also tested a new anti-drone weapon called Bhargavastra.

Designed as a low-cost counter-drone system operating in ‘hard kill’ mode, it employs micro-rockets to neutralise aerial threats. The system underwent successful trials at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur, Odisha, earlier this week, with officials confirming that all test objectives were met.

IANS

Previous article
Economists see RBI dividend to govt surpassing record Rs 2.5 lakh cr in 2025-26
Next article
Atal Pension Yojana accumulates record 7.65 crore subscribers; women make about 48pc
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s alcoholic beverage firms poised to stay on double-digit high in FY26: Crisil

New Delhi, May 16: Alcoholic beverage (alcobev) manufacturers in the country will see their revenue grow 8-10 per...
NATIONAL

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches IAF station in Bhuj, Air Force chief accompanies him

New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the Indian Air Force Station in Gujarat’s Bhuj on...
NATIONAL

Pak has been put on probation, will face consequences if it does not mend its ways: Defence Minister’s stern warning

New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, during his visit to the Indian Air Force (IAF) base...
NATIONAL

Atal Pension Yojana accumulates record 7.65 crore subscribers; women make about 48pc

New Delhi, May 16: Atal Pension Yojana has accumulated a record 7.65 crore subscribers, and women make up...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s alcoholic beverage firms poised to stay on double-digit high in FY26: Crisil

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Alcoholic beverage (alcobev) manufacturers in...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches IAF station in Bhuj, Air Force chief accompanies him

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached...

Pak has been put on probation, will face consequences if it does not mend its ways: Defence Minister’s stern warning

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, during...
Load more

Popular news

India’s alcoholic beverage firms poised to stay on double-digit high in FY26: Crisil

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Alcoholic beverage (alcobev) manufacturers in...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches IAF station in Bhuj, Air Force chief accompanies him

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached...

Pak has been put on probation, will face consequences if it does not mend its ways: Defence Minister’s stern warning

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, during...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge