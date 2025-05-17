National Games to be held across NE states: Minister

SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya may be the official host of the 39th National Games in 2027, but not all disciplines will be hosted by the state.

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri on Friday stated that the central government has asked Meghalaya to ensure that all other Northeastern states are allowed to host at least one discipline.

Warjri denied that the arrangement is due to unavailability of infrastructure in the state, stating that Meghalaya is well-equipped with the necessary infrastructure to host the Games.

Construction work is currently under way for infrastructure like indoor and football stadiums, with most required for the Games already completed, he said.

The Sports Authority of India (NEHU) may be asked to host some events, depending on the need, he said, while adding that different committees have been constituted to finalise disciplines to be held in different states.

It may be noted that during the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games at Haldwani, Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that during the 39th National Games, to be held in Meghalaya, some events will be organised in other Northeastern states, so that the entire North East resonates with the National Games.

He said that the organisation of sports competitions in small states like Uttarakhand and Meghalaya shows the dedication of these states towards sports.

“While most of the games will be held in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has a unique plan to spread a few disciplines to other parts of the North East. This is a very unique initiative and will go a long way in promoting unity among the Northeastern states,” Shah had stated.