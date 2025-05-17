NEHU to hold Academic Council meet on May 21 to discuss academic future

Shillong, May 16: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor in-charge, Prof Sherwin Sungoh has announced that the 113th Academic Council (AC) meeting will take place on May 21 to discuss the academic future of the central institute in the wake of prolonged unrest over the demand for removal of Vice Chancellor, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla.

The move comes in response to demands from the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), which endorsed a similar appeal made by the Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC).

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma praised Prof. Sungoh’s decision, calling it timely for the approval of the fourth-year undergraduate (FYUG) syllabus for the 7th and 8th semesters.

The syllabi have already been approved by relevant departments and schools and are in line with NEHU’s updated curriculum framework based on the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines.

The MCPC had recently stressed that the AC meeting is essential for approving the syllabi, granting new affiliations, renewing existing ones, and amending ordinances and regulations to match the updated curriculum framework.