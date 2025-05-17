NTA finalises CUET centres in Shillong, Tura and Guwahati

Shillong, May 16: The state government on Friday announced that no student from Meghalaya would have to travel beyond Guwahati for the CUET (UG) exam.

Commissioner and Secretary of Education, Vijay Mantri informed that all candidates have been accommodated at centres in Shillong, Tura, or Guwahati for the exams starting from May 19. The change of centre has been communicated to candidates by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through email, message, or both.

The state government has been in constant coordination with the NTA to increase the number of examination centres for the computer-based test.

Three new centres have been onboarded in Shillong, including St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong College, and Shillong ITI. These additional centres have allowed for the reallocation of students who were previously assigned to distant examination venues.

A total of 11,309 candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam out of which 1,376 candidates are assigned to Guwahati centres, while the remaining candidates are now scheduled at Meghalaya-based centres.