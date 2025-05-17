Faculty assault case: NEHUSU president out on bail

SHILLONG, May 16: Nearly three weeks after his arrest, Sandy Sohtun, president of the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU), was released on bail on Friday.

Sohtun was arrested on April 28 and remanded in judicial custody following an FIR lodged by Dr. Alok Singh, an assistant professor in the Hindi department.

Singh accused Sohtun and five others of physical assault and intimidation.

The alleged assault incident on April 24 triggered a flurry of reactions across the academic community, with some student groups condemning the act and others demanding a fair hearing for all parties involved.

Sohtun’s arrest had stirred controversy within the university community, drawing mixed reactions from students and faculty.