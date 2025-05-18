Sunday, May 18, 2025
NATIONAL

PM Modi deeply anguished over Hyderabad fire accident

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, May 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the fire accident in a building in Hyderabad, which claimed eight lives and left many others injured.

Prime Minister Modi also announced solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000:PM,” read the post by the Prime Minister’s Office.

A huge fire broke out in a building at Gulzar Houz near Charminar. At least eight persons, including two children, were killed and many others injured.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, who visited the accident site, told media persons that he would speak to the Prime Minister and request him to announce financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed grief over the fire accident.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the tragic fire at Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” CM Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao also expressed shock over the fire tragedy.

“Extremely shocked and pained!! Details emerging out of Gulzar House fire tragedy in Old City are very sad. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. Hoping and praying that this fire will be contained very soon BRS team will be available for anything that you may need,” Rama Rao posted.

–IANS

