Delhi tragedy: FIR lodged against building owner

New Delhi, May 18 : A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the owner of the building that collapsed in the national capital, claiming three lives.

Delhi Police said that the FIR has been lodged at Nabi Karim Police Station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three people died while one suffered injuries after an under-construction building collapsed in the Paharganj area on Saturday evening.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Saturday evening near the Krishna Hotel on Ara Kansa Road, where the side wall of an under-construction basement gave way.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a probe into the incident and assured strict action against the culprits.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, she said: “May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.”

Chief Minister Gupta instructed the officials to provide all necessary support to the family of the deceased and the injured.

The Chief Minister’s Office wrote on X: “An unfortunate basement wall collapse was reported at an under-construction building in Paharganj. It has claimed three precious lives and left one seriously injured. Central Delhi District Magistrate, Karol Bagh SDM, MCD and Delhi Police officials visited the incident site.”

It said the Delhi Fire Service and NDRF personnel carried out the rescue operations.

“Central Delhi DM has been directed to provide all assistance and help to the next of kin of the deceased and injured. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased,” the post read.

According to the officials, two of the deceased were from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Prabhu (65), Niranjan (40), and Roshan (35) were killed in the incident, while Chuttan (35) was admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Prabhu was the contractor, while Niranjan and Roshan used to work under his guidance.

On April 19, a building collapse in the Mustafabad area of Delhi claimed 11 lives.

–IANS