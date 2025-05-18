Saleng warns against possible Bangla antics

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 17: Against the backdrop of the recent strain between India and Pakistan, Tura MP Saleng Sangma emphasised the strengthening of the Border Security Force hinting that things may take an ugly turn with Bangladesh anytime.

He said making the BSF a stronger force must be among the government’s top priorities.

Sangma told media persons on Saturday that Bangladesh could become problematic for the Northeastern states, given the tense situation on India’s western frontier, especially with Dhaka showing signs of warming up to Pakistan and “all-weather friend” China.

Pointing out that Meghalaya and three other Northeastern states share a long border with Bangladesh, he said he has apprised the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the need to fence the entire border.

“Two camps of the BSF are being set up in Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills, and land for the purpose is being searched,” he said, urging the government not to take anything for granted, given the influx of Bangladeshi and Rohingya people in Garo Hills.

Sangma said he has written to the MHA for strengthening of the BSF while stressing the need to expedite the filling up of the vacancies in the force guarding the border.

Attempts at illegal entry to India through Meghalaya have intensified in the last few months. Several Bangladeshi nationals were caught in different parts of the state while trying to enter or exit India.

The situation between the two countries touched a new low after some functionaries in Bangladesh commented on their desire to take over India’s Northeast.

A Bangladesh government official recently remarked that Bangladesh should invade the northeastern region if India and Pakistan go to war.