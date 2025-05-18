Sunday, May 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Two Garo youths held for anti-India vitriolics

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 17: Two individuals have been arrested in North Garo Hills for allegedly shouting and spreading messages in the Garo language containing religious hatred, anti-India sloganeering, and incitement of attacks against India in support of Pakistan on social media.
A video from the Facebook account of Silgring D Sangma recently went viral on platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
In the video, two individuals were seen delivering inflammatory messages in Garo, promoting religious hatred, shouting anti-India slogans, and expressing support for attacks on India by Pakistan.
The government has stated that the content of the video is a serious threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India, particularly given the sensitivity of the current situation. In response, the District Administration of North Garo Hills filed a written FIR at Bajengdoba Police Station against those involved.
A case was subsequently registered.
During the investigation, North Garo Hills police identified and apprehended the two accused — Silgring D Sangma of Chorebolbok and Asbath B Marak of Chambildam village, both under the jurisdiction of Bajengdoba Police Station.
They were arrested on Saturday, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.
It may be mentioned that a spate of arrests have been made in the country since the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

UDP may board all-party panel on railways
Saleng warns against possible Bangla antics
