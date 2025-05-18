Sunday, May 18, 2025
NATIONAL

Tamil Nadu: 30 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Valparai

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Chennai, May 18 : At least 30 people were injured when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus they were travelling in overturned and plunged into a 20-foot-deep gorge near Valparai in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near the Kavers Estate area along the winding mountain roads of the Valparai ghat section.

The bus, carrying 72 passengers, was en route from Tiruppur to Valparai when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a curve on the hilly terrain.

Eyewitnesses said the bus skidded off the road and tumbled into the gorge, causing panic among the passengers, many of whom were jolted awake by the sudden crash.

Despite the severity of the fall, all passengers survived the accident, though several suffered fractures, cuts, and bruises. On receiving an alert, the Valparai police and 108 ambulance services launched an immediate rescue operation.

With the help of residents, the Emergency responders worked in difficult terrain to extract the injured from the wreckage and transport them to the Valparai Government Hospital.

The bus driver, Ganesh (49), sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the Pollachi Government Hospital for advanced treatment.

According to hospital sources, his condition is stable but requires further medical observation.

Doctors at Valparai Government Hospital confirmed that the majority of the injured were in a stable condition and were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A few with more serious trauma were referred to nearby facilities for specialised care.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Preliminary assessments point to poor visibility and slippery road conditions in the early morning hours as possible contributing factors.

Mechanical failure or over-speeding has not been ruled out. This incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of public transport on hill routes, especially during night services.

Officials from the Transport Department are expected to conduct a detailed inspection of the vehicle and the accident site.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

–IANS

