Sunday, May 18, 2025
NATIONAL

No DGMO meet with Pak today, no expiry date for break in hostilities: Indian Army

By: Agencies

Jammu, May 18 : The Indian Army said on Sunday that no meeting of the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan was scheduled for Sunday, adding that the ceasefire between the two countries continues.

A defence ministry statement said, “Some media houses are reporting that the Ceasefire between India and Pakistan is ending today. In addition, queries are also being received if a DGMO-level talk is scheduled today? The response is as under:- No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it.”

The DGMOs of the two countries decided to end hostilities and maintain a ceasefire between the two nuclear neighbours on May 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that despite the ceasefire agreed upon by the two countries, trade with Pakistan and the Indus Water Treaty would continue to remain in abeyance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while interacting with the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badami Bagh headquarters of the 15 Corps and Bhuj in Gujarat, has said that the ceasefire understanding will be respected by India only as long as Pakistan does not allow any terrorist activity against India from its soil.

He said at the Indian Air Force base at Bhuj that the current ceasefire meant that India had kept Pakistan on probation based on its behaviour. “If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, the harshest punishment will be given,” the minister warned.

The armed forces are on high alert throughout the country, and the security forces and police have been asked not to lower their guard against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in the hinterland.

Hundreds of border residents living along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir were displaced by indiscriminate heavy mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army on the LoC and the IB.

Over 200 houses and shops were destroyed in Pakistan’s targeting of civilian facilities in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Unsure about peace returning to their areas permanently, the border residents are cautiously moving back to their homes with their families to tend to their livestock, agricultural fields and daily chores.

–IANS

