Monday, May 19, 2025
Kaziranga National Park records 35 pc increase in tourist footfall

By: Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, May 19: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has seen a substantial surge in tourist footfall, recording as many as 4,43,636 visitors between October 1, 2024 and May 18, 2025, official sources informed.

As a matter of fact, the park, which is a World Heritage Site, has achieved the feat of becoming the third-most visited wildlife park in the country, marking a 35 percent increase in footfall from the previous year.

Apart from 425173 Indian tourists who visited the park during October 1, 2024 and May 18, 2025, as many as 18463 foreigners (25 percent increase from previous year) visited the park during the same period, thereby indicating Kaziranga’s position as a symbol of wildlife conservation and top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.

“The surge in tourists at Kaziranga is driven by a combination of new and diverse tourism activities, improved infrastructure and connectivity, high-profile visits, effective marketing, successful wildlife conservation, economic benefits and the park’s intrinsic natural appeal,” a statement issued on Monday said.

Notably, Kaziranga has diversified its offerings with new attractions such as bird watching, trekking, boat tourism, dolphin viewing, cycling tracks, and safaris in adjacent reserves. These activities have broadened the park’s appeal to both nature lovers and adventure seekers, enriching the overall visitor experience.

“Significant upgrades in infrastructure, including better roads, eco-friendly accommodation, and enhanced visitor amenities, have made the park more accessible and comfortable for tourists. Further, the Assam government has prioritised eco-friendly tourism in Kaziranga and has announced the incentivisation of EV safari vehicles in the recent budget,” the statement said.

Besides, visits by prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and over 60 heads of missions along with external affairs minister S Jaishankar during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in February this year have boosted Kaziranga’s visibility.

ZSI discovers new species of jumping spider in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya
Trump didn't broker 'understanding', Jaishankar's words on 'Operation Sindoor' twisted: Govt tells MPs
