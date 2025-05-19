Trump didn’t broker ‘understanding’, Jaishankar’s words on ‘Operation Sindoor’ twisted: Govt tells MPs

New Delhi, May 19: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a closed-door briefing to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, clarified that India did not carry out any strikes on Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure during Operation Sindoor.

According to sources present at the meeting, the government made it clear that the operation remained entirely conventional in nature, and there was no nuclear signalling or threats from the Pakistani side during the recent military confrontation.

The briefing was held against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across the Line of Control.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, questioned the Foreign Secretary on several key aspects of the operation and its strategic implications. In response to inquiries about whether India suffered any aircraft losses during the operation, the government stated that such details fall under operational secrecy and cannot be disclosed publicly.

Members also sought clarification on an X post by US President Donald Trump, in which he implied that his intervention helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Sources said the government firmly denied any such role, stating that the ceasefire was a bilateral decision between New Delhi and Islamabad.

According to Misri, Trump did not coordinate with India or seek permission to make public statements, sources said. “He simply wanted to step into the spotlight,” the panel was reportedly told. There were also questions raised regarding External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s earlier statement, which some interpreted as contradictory to the government’s military position.

The Foreign Secretary clarified that the minister’s comment referred specifically to the first phase of Operation Sindoor, when India conducted strikes on nine terror camps on the night of May 6–7. Misri, according to sources, said that Pakistan had been informed about those strikes after they occurred, and that Jaishankar’s statement was being misrepresented.

Sources further revealed that the committee unanimously passed a resolution condemning the remarks targeting Foreign Secretary Misri and his family. Members expressed full support for Misri and praised his handling of the situation during a sensitive time.

During the meeting, Misri also offered a frank assessment of India’s diplomatic position with Pakistan. He stated that relations have remained poor since 1947 and are unlikely to improve in the foreseeable future.

Speaking on other geopolitical dynamics, Misri commented that India has historically never had strong ties with Turkey, and Ankara’s stance during the recent crisis has no real trade or diplomatic consequence, sources said.

The committee was told that communication channels between India and Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly at the DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) level, remained open and active during the crisis. These lines of communication played a key role in avoiding further escalation and stabilising the situation post-strike.

