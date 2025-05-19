Monday, May 19, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

LeT terrorist involved in major attacks in India shot dead in Pakistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 18: A key Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani Khalid alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, was killed by three unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, officials here said.
A close associate of Abu Anas of Lashkar, Khalid was the mastermind of the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur in which all three terrorists were shot dead.
Besides the RSS attack, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science terror attack of 2005 in Bengaluru, in which IIT professor Munish Chandra Puri was killed and four others injured.
The terrorists had escaped from the scene. Later, police investigated the case and chargesheeted Abu Anas, who is still at large.
Khalid was also the mastermind of the deadly 2008 attack on a CRPF camp at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh in which seven personnel and a civilian were killed. (PTI)

Previous article
Op Sindoor exposes inefficacy of Chinese air defence units
Next article
Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Monday extended gratitude to the Lankan...
NATIONAL

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to extend the commercial airline IndiGo’s leasing agreement with Turkish...
NATIONAL

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across the country and similar mobilisation by some opposition parties,...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya police will take 86 yrs to reduce gender gap: Report

SHILLONG, May 18: Meghalaya continues to lag behind most Indian states when it comes to gender representation in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka,...

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to...

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across...
Load more

Popular news

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka,...

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to...

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge