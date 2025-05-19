LeT terrorist involved in major attacks in India shot dead in Pakistan

New Delhi, May 18: A key Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani Khalid alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, was killed by three unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, officials here said.

A close associate of Abu Anas of Lashkar, Khalid was the mastermind of the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur in which all three terrorists were shot dead.

Besides the RSS attack, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science terror attack of 2005 in Bengaluru, in which IIT professor Munish Chandra Puri was killed and four others injured.

The terrorists had escaped from the scene. Later, police investigated the case and chargesheeted Abu Anas, who is still at large.

Khalid was also the mastermind of the deadly 2008 attack on a CRPF camp at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh in which seven personnel and a civilian were killed. (PTI)