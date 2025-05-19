Op Sindoor exposes inefficacy of Chinese air defence units

New Delhi, May 18: The Operation Sindoor has established marked superiority of the Indian military over the Pakistani counterpart, despite the latter deploying Chinese-made weapons, arsenal and air defence system for securing its airspace.

Reports suggest that Chinese warfare equipment accounts for 82 per cent of Pakistan’s defence imports. However, as the Indian drones and missiles pierced through the Pakistani airspace during Operation Sindoor and even bigger strikes a day later, the Chinese-powered radars and air defence systems failed miserably, thereby putting into question their vulnerability and efficacy.

In response to Pakistan’s escalatory attempts, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan on May 9. The air defence radar in Lahore was not just hit, but it also suffered serious damage, multiple reports said.

Chinese-made HQ-9 air defence systems were deployed by the Pakistan Army to intercept Indian aircraft or missiles during the conflict, but the Indian forces successfully bypassed and jammed Pakistani air defence systems, including the ones deployed near critical military installations.

An Indian Air Force strike also destroyed a Chinese-supplied YLC-8E anti-stealth radar located at the Chunian Air Base in central Punjab, further highlighting vulnerabilities in China’s air defence offerings to Pakistan.

Chinese-made PL-15 air-to-air missiles were touted as a rival to Western counterparts like the American AIM-120D, but they failed to reach any intended targets. The Indian military officials also collected fragments of a recovered PL-15 missile in Hoshiarpur, which had landed without hitting anything.

AR-1 Guided Missile, the Chinese laser-guided air-to-surface missile, was deployed on Wing Loong-II Drones (unmanned aerial vehicle). Pakistan reportedly utilised these Wing Loong-II drones armed with AR-1 missiles for precision strikes however, the Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised these missiles before they could reach their targets.

Despite Pakistan deploying Chinese-made J-10C and JF-17 Block III fighter jets, equipped with PL-15 missiles, they were unable to significantly impede or deter Indian airstrikes.

In contrast to this, India’s precision strikes as well as air defence system, powered by a mix of homegrown technology and Western defence imports, has drawn the world’s attention and admiration.

Indian Army releases Op Sindoor success video

The Indian Army’s western command said on Sunday that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was planned, trained and executed to deliver Justice.

The Western Command posted a video on X with narration showing soldiers buzzing with confidence about the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The post read: “Planned, trained & executed. Justice served”.

“It started with the Pahalgam terror attack. The country had no anger, but a desire to avenge the innocent killings. Pakistan was taught a lesson that its future generations won’t be able to forget. Pakistani pickets from where fire was opened at our positions were completely destroyed. It was not revenge, but justice which had to be delivered. Soldiers of the enemy deserted their posts and ran for their lives. Operation Sindoor was such a lesson that Pakistan had not learnt for decades,” the narration supporting the videos showing targeting of Pakistani pickets on the border, said.

The video also showed the clips of action taken during Operation Sindooor — the enemy territory being pounded with heavy guns and shelling. (IANS)