Mob torches 4 Star Cement trucks after youth’s death

SHILLONG, May 18: Tension gripped Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills on Sunday evening after an irate mob set on fire four trucks within the premises of Star Cement, following the death of a youth in an accident.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Shivansh Awasthi confirmed the incident and said, “Four trucks were burnt. Right now the Additional SP and the Magistrate are at the spot and the crowd has dispersed. We are monitoring the situation.”

While the exact cause of the youth’s death is still under investigation, initial reports suggest that a road accident may have triggered the violent reaction.

“We cannot say anything as the detailed report is awaited. As per information, there was an accident which led to the death of one youth. After that, locals from nearby villages gathered and torched the trucks inside the Star Cement campus,” the DC said.

He informed that security has been heightened in the area. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and details will be clear as the investigation unfolds, he added.