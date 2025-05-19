Speaker backs demand for Winter Capital in Tura

SHILLONG, May 18: Assembly Speaker and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Sunday lent support to rising demands for the establishment of a Winter Capital in Tura, stating that as a representative of Garo Hills, he would be elated if it is finalised.

He, however, made it clear that the final report prepared by the government-appointed committee should be accepted by one and all.

“As representatives from Garo Hills, we would be really happy if that happens but we should also act as responsible leaders and look at the reality. Meghalaya is a small state. We should first become self sustaining,” Sangma said.

He lauded the government for constituting a committee to look into the demand.

The yet-to-be constituted all-party committee comprising recognised and registered political parties will discuss the demand for establishment of a Winter Capital in Tura and make necessary recommendations.

The committee will be headed by the chief minister or a minister nominated by the chief minister. All political parties have been asked to nominate two representatives to be part of the committee. Relevant government departments will also be invited to participate in the committee’s deliberations.

The committee’s terms of reference include studying and examining the feasibility of setting up a winter capital in Tura and assessing the advantages and disadvantages of having two state capitals, based on demands made by various NGOs and civil society groups.