Tuesday, May 20, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya sole host of 2027 National Games: Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that Meghalaya remains the sole host of the 2027 National Games, putting to rest speculation about joint hosting arrangements with other Northeastern states.

“The statement given by the Sports Minister regarding the National Games — Meghalaya is the host state for the National Games, there is no other state that is hosting it, which is very clear,” Sangma said.

He informed that both the Indian Olympic Association and the Government of India have suggested that, in the spirit of inclusiveness, one or two disciplines could be allotted to other Northeastern states.

Previous article
No inquiry against Sniawbahalang Dhar over allegation of funding HNLC: Prestone Tynsong
Next article
Beaten and humiliated in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan promotes Army Chief Asim Munir to Field Marshal for ‘securing country’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

‘Asking a thief to probe his own crime’: FS Misri slams Pakistan’s joint probe call during MP briefing on terror outreach

New Delhi, May 20: In a bold diplomatic initiative following ‘Operation Sindoor’, India has rolled out an unprecedented...
NATIONAL

11 years ago, Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister on this day

New Delhi, May 20:  While the 2014 Lok Sabha poll is widely perceived as the watershed elections in...
NATIONAL

Cash at judge’s residence: SC agrees to hear plea seeking FIR against Justice Varma tomorrow

New Delhi, May 20: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Wednesday a plea seeking criminal prosecution...
INTERNATIONAL

Beaten and humiliated in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan promotes Army Chief Asim Munir to Field Marshal for ‘securing country’

Islamabad, May 20:  In an unprecedented move after India's hard-hitting Operation Sindoor targetting the terror infrastructure deep inside...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge