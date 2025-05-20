Meghalaya sole host of 2027 National Games: Conrad

Shillong, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that Meghalaya remains the sole host of the 2027 National Games, putting to rest speculation about joint hosting arrangements with other Northeastern states.

“The statement given by the Sports Minister regarding the National Games — Meghalaya is the host state for the National Games, there is no other state that is hosting it, which is very clear,” Sangma said.

He informed that both the Indian Olympic Association and the Government of India have suggested that, in the spirit of inclusiveness, one or two disciplines could be allotted to other Northeastern states.