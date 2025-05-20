No inquiry against Sniawbahalang Dhar over allegation of funding HNLC: Prestone Tynsong

Shillong, May 20: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today said that the State Government has issued directives to all the district administrations to detect illegal immigrants. The directions came following an order from the Central Government to all the states to detect illegal immigrant across the country.

Meanwhile, Tynsong has also made it clear that there will be no inquiry against Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbahalang Dhar who has been accused by HNLC of finding the banned militant group. Tynsong said that he stands by the statement of Sniawbahalang Dhar while adding that Government cannot just order inquiry into any allegations

Tynsong who is also the DCA today also held discussion with three autonomous councils over the issues of grants under 15th Finance Commission. Tynsong said that there are issues pertaining to the implementation of the grant in aid in urban constituencies and Government is trying to resolve the same