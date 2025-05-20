Tripura mountaineer Aritra Roy conquers Mount Everest

Agartala, May 20: In an incredible feat that has etched his name in the annals of mountaineering history, Aritra Roy, a certified mountaineer from Tripura, has become the first individual from the state to conquer Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, officials said here on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman said that the extraordinary achievement of Aritra Roy accomplished in the 2025 spring climbing season was made possible through the unwavering administrative support and guidance of the Assam Rifles, which played a pivotal role in ensuring his success and ambitious expedition.

Roy achieved this extraordinary feat on May 19, marking 72 years since Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s first ascent of Everest on 29 May 1953, the spokesman said. Hailing from Agartala, Roy’s journey to the summit of the 8,849-meter peak began with an arduous 1,400-km cycling expedition from Agartala to Phaplu, Nepal, flagged off by Assam Rifles on March 15.

The young mountaineer achieved this feat in a record 63 days, which included cycling from Agartala to Phaplu in Nepal and subsequent acclimatisation in Base Camp and the final summit on Monday (May 19). This unique prelude to his climb not only showcased his physical endurance but also promoted environmental sustainability through cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

According to the spokesman, the Assam Rifles provided critical logistical support during this phase, ensuring a seamless journey through challenging terrains. Roy, a member of the Agartala Adventure Club, is no stranger to conquering peaks.

Having previously summited Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro and Europe’s Mount Elbrus, Roy set his sights on Everest to achieve a historic milestone for Tripura. “Nobody from Tripura has climbed Everest before.

I am determined to make my state and nation proud,” Roy had said at the flag-off ceremony, expressing gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their comprehensive support in training, logistics, and mountaineering gear.

The Assam Rifles’ role was instrumental throughout Roy’s expedition. From facilitating his travel arrangements to providing administrative coordination with expedition organisers in Nepal, the para-military force ensured that Roy could focus on his physical and mental preparation for the gruelling climb.

Their support extended to liaising with local authorities and expedition teams, enabling Roy to navigate the complex logistics of high-altitude mountaineering. Roy’s climb was not without challenges.

The Everest expedition required weeks of acclimatisation to combat the extreme thin air at high altitudes, meticulous planning to navigate treacherous terrains like the Hillary Step, and resilience to endure the unpredictable weather conditions of the “death zone.” Yet, Roy’s determination, coupled with the Assam Rifles’ steadfast support, propelled him to the summit, where he proudly hoisted the Indian flag, symbolising a triumph of human endurance and national spirit, the spokesman added.

The successful summit has sparked widespread celebration in Tripura, with the state hailing Roy as a trailblazer. His achievement marks a significant moment for Indian mountaineering, as he joins an elite group of approximately 500 Indians who have scaled Everest.

The Assam Rifles, known for their contributions to security, community welfare and development in northeast India, have further cemented their legacy by empowering Roy to achieve this historic feat. This landmark expedition stands as a testament to Aritra Roy’s indomitable spirit and the Assam Rifles’ unwavering commitment to fostering adventure and national pride, the spokesman said.

As Tripura celebrates its first Everest summit, Roy’s journey will inspire generations to come, proving that with determination and the right support, even the highest peaks are within reach, he added.

IANS