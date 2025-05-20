Udit Arora calls playing Kunal Mehta in The Royals ‘challenging’

Mumbai, May 20: Actor Udit Arora recently graced the screen as Kunal Mehta in the romantic comedy, “The Royals”. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Udit shared that he found it challenging to essay the role authentically on screen.

He told IANS, “It was definitely a challenge. To portray someone authentically, it’s important to understand who the character is—how he thinks, his personality, his background, where he’s coming from. All of that has to be internalized.” When asked if he feels OTT has provided his talent the needed spotlight, the ‘Jamtara’ actor agreed, saying, “Yes, absolutely. Every talent needs a platform, and for me, it was OTT.”

However, he added, “But I also believe that if you’re hardworking and talented, you’ll find your platform eventually—no matter when or where.” Udit further revealed that he has been lucky to not be boxed into a specific type of role yet.

“That’s something I really value. I want to continue playing diverse characters and be a part of different stories and worlds,” he stated. Talking about this lineup, Udit revealed, “I’m working on a film called ‘Agni’, directed by Rahul Dholakia.

It features Saif Ali Khan and is being made for Netflix.” Coming back to “The Royals”, helmed by Priyanka Ghose, along with Nupur Asthana, the core cast of the project includes Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others.

The show revolves around a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India. However, things take an unexpected turn when the heir joins hands with a hospitality entrepreneur in the hope of reviving their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.

Produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, the story for the web series has been penned by Neha Veena Sharma. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, “The Royals” premiered on Netflix on May 9.

IANS