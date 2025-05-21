Wednesday, May 21, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam: 138-year-old railway station awaits inauguration by PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, May 21: A day before the inauguration of the redeveloped 138-year-old Haibargaon station in Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the engineers and the officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) gave final touches on Wednesday, officials said.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NFR Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said Haibargaon station in central Assam’s Nagaon becomes the first railway station in the northeastern state among 50 stations identified in the state for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).  He said that the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country, including Assam’s Haibargaon station, on May 22.

“Thursday would be a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the northeast region. This event stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the ABSS as Haibargaon would be the first redeveloped railway station out of 50 stations identified in Assam, to be inaugurated under this ambitious scheme,” the CPRO said.

He said that the inauguration is part of a nationwide event covering 103 redeveloped stations, where Haibargaon’s inclusion, reconstructed at a project cost of approximately Rs 15.85 crore, signals the beginning of a new chapter for rail infrastructure in the region.

Sharma said that, unlike other inaugurations, Thursday carries special significance as it showcases the Prime Minister’s unwavering focus on transforming grassroots infrastructure and bridging regional gaps through modern connectivity.

The redevelopment of Haibargaon station is symbolic not only of technological and architectural upliftment but also of the government’s intent to bring the northeast region of India into the fold of rapid national development, he pointed out. “It is a proud moment for NFR as well as Assam, as it leads the state’s participation in one of the Indian Railways’ most ambitious station redevelopment initiatives.”

Sharma said that the selection of Haibargaon as the first station to be inaugurated under ABSS in Assam reflects its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a clear vision for passenger-centric modernisation. With its upgraded amenities, improved accessibility and cultural aesthetics, the station sets a benchmark for the 49 other stations in Assam lined up for redevelopment, he said.

The CPRO said that as the Prime Minister inaugurates this gateway to a modern rail experience, Haibargaon emerges not just as a station but as a symbol of progress, pride and promise for the people of Assam and the northeast region.

IANS

Previous article
Bangladesh: Yunus regime backtracks on providing ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ to Myanmar
Next article
Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 21: Severe turbulence hit an IndiGo airlines flight bound to Srinagar from Delhi, causing panic, cries...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Yunus regime backtracks on providing ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ to Myanmar

Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of allowing a...
INTERNATIONAL

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday addressed all officers at the...
NATIONAL

Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 

Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Cabinet has, in order to fully exploit the solar power generation potential of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, May 21: Severe turbulence hit an IndiGo airlines...

Bangladesh: Yunus regime backtracks on providing ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ to Myanmar

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman...

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS),...
Load more

Popular news

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, May 21: Severe turbulence hit an IndiGo airlines...

Bangladesh: Yunus regime backtracks on providing ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ to Myanmar

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman...

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS),...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge