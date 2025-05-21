Wednesday, May 21, 2025
NATIONAL

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

By: Agencies

Date:

Srinagar, May 21: Severe turbulence hit an IndiGo airlines flight bound to Srinagar from Delhi, causing panic, cries and prayers among passengers on Wednesday, but fortunately the flight landed in Srinagar safe, though with a broken nose.

Official sources said that a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with more than 220 people on board hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the “emergency” to air traffic control at Srinagar.

The flight later landed safely here. “IndiGo flight 6E2142 en route Delhi to Srinagar experienced bad weather (hailstorm), emergency reported by Pilot to ATC SXR (Srinagar)”, an official of the Airport Authority of India said in Srinagar.

He said the flight landed safe at Srinagar at 6.30 p.m. “All Aircrew and 227 passengers are safe and the flight is declared AOG by the Airline,” he added. Aircraft on ground (AOG) refers to a plane that is grounded and unable to fly due to technical issues.

A video showing a terrifying mid-air incident has gone viral on social media in which passengers are seen crying, weeping, screaming and praying as the aircraft shook violently. The cabin appeared chaotic with overhead bins rattling and passengers clutching to their seats in fear. The flight, however, landed safely with no injury reported officially. The turbulence was triggered by a hailstorm. Srinagar International Airport is one of the airports in the country that was brought under NOTAM, and all commercial flights were suspended due to hostilities between India and Pakistan.

IANS

Assam: 138-year-old railway station awaits inauguration by PM Modi
