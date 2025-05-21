Wednesday, May 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Beekeepers from 14 communities in EKH, Ri-Bhoi share insights on World Bee Day

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 20: In celebration of World Bee Day, beekeepers from 14 communities across Ri‑Bhoi and East Khasi Hills districts gathered in Laitlyndop on Monday and Tuesday to share best practices for sustainable beekeeping and to highlight the crucial role bees play in ecosystems and local livelihoods.
Organised by the North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS), the two events — a Beekeepers’ Co-Learning Workshop and an Agrobiodiversity (ABD) Walk — were held under the 2025 World Bee Day theme, “Bee inspired by nature to nourish us all.” Funded by the Indigenous Peoples Assistance Facility of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), these activities are part of a larger NESFAS project promoting community-led food systems that conserve biodiversity, build climate resilience, improve nutrition, and boost incomes.
At the workshop, participants sampled and evaluated local honey varieties, compared modern and traditional hive designs, and discussed challenges such as declining bee populations, low youth participation, and an unorganised market. “We’re glad to meet fellow beekeepers and learn from one another,” said Bada Shabong of Nongpriang. “But we need ongoing support to tackle these issues.”
During the ABD Walk, traditional knowledge holder Welcome Synrem guided students through nearby forests, pointing out pollinator-friendly tree species and explaining how bloom cycles affect honey flavour and harvest timing. Children then collected and planted saplings in their school garden and on degraded land, gaining hands-on experience in creating bee-friendly habitats.
“Bees act as early warning systems for our environment,” noted NESFAS’s Gratia E Dkhar. “Their health reflects how well we care for the land.”

Govt tells dept to ensure funds for urban ADC constituencies
