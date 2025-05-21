Wednesday, May 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt tells dept to ensure funds for urban ADC constituencies

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 20: The Meghalaya government has directed the Urban Affairs department to work out the modalities to ensure that even the urban constituencies under the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) receive funds under the 15th Finance Commission.
On Tuesday, the state government held a detailed meeting with various departments, including representatives from the ADCs, to discuss the issue of fund entitlement for urban constituencies under the 15th Finance Commission.
Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of District Council Affairs (DCA), Prestone Tynsong, acknowledged the challenges in implementing the grant, noting that the scheme is primarily meant for rural constituencies and remains silent on its applicability in urban areas.
Given that the ADCs in Meghalaya include several urban constituencies such as Shillong, Jowai, and Tura, the Government convened the meeting to find a solution to this gap in implementation.
“We have requested the Urban Affairs Department to work out a mechanism and ensure that even urban constituencies receive their entitlements,” Tynsong said.
With the tenure of the 15th Finance Commission set to end in March next year, the government has urged the Urban Affairs department to expedite the process and resolve the issue without delay.

