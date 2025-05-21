Wednesday, May 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Forum rues ‘bleak existence’ of disputed Block I, II residents

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 20: In a scathing indictment of government inaction, the Hynniewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum (HBDRF) on Tuesday accused the state of treating residents of the disputed Block I and Block II as lesser citizens — denying them basic human rights and essential documents necessary for survival in a modern state.
HBDRF spokesperson Thomas Passah, speaking after a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, drew a stark comparison between life in Shillong and the bleak existence of those living in the disputed areas.
“The lives of residents in Block I and Block II are worse than those in Shillong. They lack basic necessities and have been left to fend for themselves,” he said.
The delegation submitted official documents and government notifications issued by Assam to support their claims. “We met the Chief Minister regarding the border dispute, especially concerning Block I and Block II. We presented all relevant documents and handed over the original notifications issued by the Assam government at that time. We made our position clear and had a detailed discussion about our authority over these areas,” Passah stated.
But beyond territorial claims, it was the appalling human condition that drew the sharpest criticism. “We told the Chief Minister that just because these people live in disputed areas doesn’t mean their human rights can be ignored. The rights of a person in Shillong and someone in the disputed areas are the same. These cannot be taken away.”
From the absence of Aadhaar cards to the denial of MHIS health coverage and even Scheduled Tribe certificates, Passah highlighted how systemic exclusion is depriving these communities of access to education, healthcare, and welfare benefits.
“As per government notifications, Aadhaar is mandatory for school admissions, hospital access, and other essential services. But the people in these blocks don’t have Aadhaar. They lack MHIS coverage, Scheduled Tribe certificates, and many other critical documents,” he said.
The forum warned that this bureaucratic neglect is having lasting consequences. “Our youth and students are unable to pursue education because of these issues. It’s a very tragic situation. We urged the Chief Minister to ensure that these people are provided with the documents they rightfully deserve. These are not favours — they are fundamental rights.”
Describing the living conditions in the disputed zones, Passah offered a grim assessment: “We have visited these areas and witnessed the situation first-hand. Animals in Shillong live better lives than the people in these blocks. That’s the harsh reality.”
The forum has demanded immediate government intervention to ensure a minimum standard of dignity for these residents. “We’ve asked the government to provide basic necessities — healthcare, drinking water, schools. These are fundamental needs. Just because these are disputed areas doesn’t mean people should be treated like animals.”
Following the meeting, the government reportedly assured the forum that it would take up the matter with its Assam counterpart to ensure residents are not deprived of basic services. But for the people in these forgotten corners of Meghalaya, that promise will mean little unless backed by urgent, visible action.

