Miscreants loot two temples on interstate border

TURA, May 20: Miscreants looted valuables and cash from two temples at Sri Sri Ma Kali Ashram premises in Borkona on Assam-Meghalaya border, on Monday night.

The incident took place in Assam under Mankachar just on the other side of the road along the Meghalaya border in South West Garo Hills.

Taking advantage of continuous rainfall over the past few days, the thieves reportedly broke into the Ashram premises by damaging the lower portion of the gate. From the Durga temple, the thieves stole silver ornaments of Goddess Durga and cash from the donation box.

Similarly, from the adjacent Kali Temple, they looted a brass idol of Goddess Kali, silver ornaments, and cash from the donation pot. The stolen items from both temples are estimated to be over one lakh rupees. An FIR has been filed by the temple authorities and investigation is on to nab the culprits. It is worth mentioning that a similar theft had also taken place at the same temple complex nearly two years ago.