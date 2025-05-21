Wednesday, May 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

By: Agencies

Date:

Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday addressed all officers at the Army Head Quarters (AHQ) in Dhaka, during which he reportedly stated that there will be no Humanitarian Corridor, nor any port allotted to any foreigners till an elected government comes to power in the country.

Sources revealed that the address was followed by an intense interactive session, which also included online participation. Zaman underscored that Bangladesh Army will not allow anything that will affect the sovereignty and geographical stability of the country.

His statement was reportedly greeted with a huge applause by the officers. The COAS expressed serious concerns that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government was taking decisions while keeping the country’s Armed Forces in the dark.

Speaking about elections, he said that an elected government should be in power by January 1, 2026 after concluding “free and fair” polls following which the army will return to the barracks. While the COAS appreciated some personal qualities of Yunus, he noted that there are some “foreigners” in the interim government who are acting irresponsibly and will go back to their country when things go wrong.

Zaman pointed out the importance of the 1972 Constitution of Bangladesh and stated that any large-scale changes are not desirable. The General said that he is not able to understand the proposed “July Declaration” and further touched upon the “meaningless and hollow thought” on the removal of the President of Bangladesh.

The COAS underlined that mob aggression and lawlessness will not be tolerated and will be taken seriously. He also admonished protesting Army personnel and conveyed that their acts will be made public, if they continue with their irresponsible actions.

It may be pointed out that none of the senior officers present in the meeting raised any questions and Gen Zaman was happy to answer queries from officers of the ranks of Captain to Lt. Colonel.

On the issue of reforms before the General Elections, Zaman urged the officers to remain patient and assured them that he would consider their opinion. During the discussions, an officer reinforced that the Liberation War legacy and national prestige/reputation were non-negotiable and it must not be compromised under any circumstances. No questions were reportedly raised on the ban imposed on the Awami League party.

Insiders say that Zaman, who received loud applause from the officers, was resolute and decisive in his remarks. The officer corps said that they stand united in support of the COAS and are ready to act upon his command.

IANS

Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 
