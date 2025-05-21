Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 

Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Cabinet has, in order to fully exploit the solar power generation potential of the state, approved the ‘Assam Solar Power Generation Promotion Policy, 2025’.

The policy aims to generate 3500 MW of solar capacity by 2030 and attract private and public investments in the state to create around 15,000 jobs.

The policy will offer a host of features including industrial incentives, power procurement, single window clearance, infra development, waiving off transmission charges, electricity duty, etc.

The state Cabinet also approved the “Policy for Concert Tourism in Assam,” which aims to position the state as a premier music and entertainment tourism hub to host large-scale concerts and music festivals.

Under the policy, state-of-the-art concert venues equipped with world-class light and sound technology will be developed and Assam Tourism will support concerts with required VGF boost to production of solar power.

“In today’s meeting of the Assam Cabinet, we resolved to approve the Assam Solar Power Generation Policy; Policy for Concert Tourism; upgrade Khanikar Stadium and build a new Assembly Complex and MLA hostel in Dibrugarh; enhance wages for ATCL workers and infuse equity in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL),” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who addressed mediapersons in Golaghat after the Cabinet meeting, informed.

Expanding Kaziranga’s reach, the Cabinet also approved the proposal for final notification of 47,306.33-hectare area under the 6th addition of the Kaziranga National Park.

On the other hand, in regard to the upgrade of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, the state Cabinet accorded administrative approval for phase-two development of the police academy at a cost of Rs 229.41cr, which is expected to be completed in two years.

Moreover, the Cabinet also approved a Rs 284.03 crore budget for the construction of a new Assam Legislative Assembly complex in Dibrugarh. The complex will feature an Assembly Hall with seating for 1,000 people, alongside residential accommodation for MLAs.