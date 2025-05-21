KHADC toll gate on NH 6 closed down as per legal provisions: Ri Bhoi DC

Nongpoh, May 21: In response to criticisms following the closure of a toll gate set up by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) at Umdihar along National Highway 6, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal clarified on Wednesday that the action was in accordance with legal provisions and prior agreements involving the state government and KHADC itself.

Baranwal emphasized that the administration holds “the highest regards for KHADC” and denied any allegations of disrespect towards the autonomous council. “It is a Sixth Schedule state. So, there is nothing like disrespecting KHADC,” he said while addressing the media.

The toll gate, which began operations on May 15, was sealed the following day by the Ri Bhoi district administration amid reports that money was being collected from vehicles in violation of existing norms. KHADC officials had earlier argued that the gate was legitimate and sanctioned through proper procedures, including a work order and a no-objection certificate from the local Dorbar Shnong.

However, Baranwal pointed out a specific clause in the work order issued by KHADC that expressly prohibits the establishment of such gates on national highways. “If you see point number six, it is clearly mentioned that it cannot be set up on the highway,” he stated.

He further referred to a standing instruction issued by the Government of Meghalaya in 2021, which was formulated in consultation with KHADC. The directive prohibits the establishment of toll gates or check gates along state Public Works Department (PWD) roads and national highways.

“There is a standing instruction from the Government of Meghalaya. Their own order is also saying that it cannot be set up on the national highway. So that is why this gate was closed down,” he explained.

The Deputy Commissioner also revealed that the administration had not intervened in the case of other gates set up by KHADC and the Syiem of Hima Mylliem in recent months. “Over the last two months, both KHADC and Syiem Hima Mylliem have set up almost eight to ten check gates. We have not closed down anything else,” he said, stressing that the action was limited to the Umdihar gate due to its specific violation of legal provisions.