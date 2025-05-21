Rs one crore provided to Dr. Norman Tunnel Hospital under MHAP

Shillong, May 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today handed over first instalment of Rs one crore under Meghalaya Healthcare Advancement Policy (MHAP) to Dr. Norman Tunnel Hospital, Jowai.

The total assistance awarded to the hospital is Rs 2 Crore.

The remaining Rs 1 Crore will be released upon submission of the utilization certificate for the first instalment.

Under the scheme, ₹ 10 Cr has been awarded to five not-for-profit hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s long-term partnership with mission hospitals. “This is not a one-time gesture but a beginning of lasting collaboration. The scheme is flexible—institutions can decide what’s most urgently needed and utilise the funds”.

The event was chaired by Rev. S. Lamare, who expressed gratitude for the support and sought continued assistance for infrastructure and nursing education.

Dr. D. Nongpluh, Medical Superintendent, stressed the urgent need for a renal dialysis unit, citing the rise in non-communicable diseases.

The chief minister also announced plans to host a state-level healthcare conference to foster collaboration among government, mission institutions, and healthcare stakeholders.

“We must move forward together—to share ideas, bridge gaps, and serve better,” he said.

He also informed that sustained intervention in health sector, including special thrust to address the high maternal mortality rate, has yielded result, with MMR reduction of over 45%, bringing it down to the national average.

“…this success is largely attributed to initiatives like the cm safe motherhood scheme, which ensures real-time monitoring of every pregnant mother in the state”, he added.

He informed that the government is using technology to monitor and track high-risk pregnancies, including addressing concerns in real time.