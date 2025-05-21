Wednesday, May 21, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Rs one crore provided to Dr. Norman Tunnel Hospital under MHAP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, May 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today handed over first instalment of Rs one crore under Meghalaya Healthcare Advancement Policy (MHAP) to Dr. Norman Tunnel Hospital, Jowai.

The total assistance awarded to the hospital is Rs 2 Crore.

The remaining Rs 1 Crore will be released upon submission of the utilization certificate for the first instalment.

Under the scheme, ₹ 10 Cr has been awarded to five not-for-profit hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s long-term partnership with mission hospitals. “This is not a one-time gesture but a beginning of lasting collaboration. The scheme is flexible—institutions can decide what’s most urgently needed and utilise the funds”.

The event was chaired by Rev. S. Lamare, who expressed gratitude for the support and sought continued assistance for infrastructure and nursing education.

Dr. D. Nongpluh, Medical Superintendent, stressed the urgent need for a renal dialysis unit, citing the rise in non-communicable diseases.

The chief minister also announced plans to host a state-level healthcare conference to foster collaboration among government, mission institutions, and healthcare stakeholders.

“We must move forward together—to share ideas, bridge gaps, and serve better,” he said.

He also informed that sustained intervention in health sector, including special thrust to address the high maternal mortality rate, has yielded result, with MMR reduction of over 45%, bringing it down to the national average.

“…this success is largely attributed to initiatives like the cm safe motherhood scheme, which ensures real-time monitoring of every pregnant mother in the state”, he added.

He informed that the government is using technology to monitor and track high-risk pregnancies, including addressing concerns in real time.

Previous article
KHADC toll gate on NH 6 closed down as per legal provisions: Ri Bhoi DC
Next article
RGU celebrates Commendation Day for placed graduating students
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday addressed all officers at the...
NATIONAL

Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 

Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Cabinet has, in order to fully exploit the solar power generation potential of...
NATIONAL

Anti-poaching units neutralise armed suspect in Kaziranga

GUWAHATI, May 21: A suspected poacher was neutralised in a standoff in an area of Duramari anti-poaching camp inside...
MEGHALAYA

Burglars cut open SBI ATM machine in Meghalaya, take away Rs 28.13 lakh

Shillong, May 21: In a daring burglary, thieves broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM kiosk...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS),...

Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Cabinet has, in order...

Anti-poaching units neutralise armed suspect in Kaziranga

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, May 21: A suspected poacher was neutralised in a...
Load more

Popular news

In address to officers, Bangladesh Army Chief draws red lines for Yunus regime

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 21: Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff (COAS),...

Assam Cabinet approves policies for solar power generation, concert tourism 

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Cabinet has, in order...

Anti-poaching units neutralise armed suspect in Kaziranga

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, May 21: A suspected poacher was neutralised in a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge