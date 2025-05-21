RGU celebrates Commendation Day for placed graduating students

Guwahati, May 21: The Royal Centre for Corporate Relations (RCCR) at Assam Royal Global University (RGU) today hosted its “Soaring High” Commendation Day to honour the achievements of the graduating students who have successfully secured placements in reputed organisations. The event was graced by faculty members, university leadership, recruiters, and proud family members.

In this context, Mrs Angira Mimani, Associate Dean, Student Affairs at RGU stated, “Our students’ dedication and hard work have translated into tangible career beginnings across various sectors”. Thanks in large part to the unwavering support and guidance from faculty and the RCCR, she added, according to a Press release.

The Royal Centre for Corporate Relations, RGU’s dedicated training and placement department, has consistently strived to equip students with essential employability skills and connect them with leading recruiters. Over the years, the university has witnessed an upward trend in placement success, with a growing number of reputed organisations visiting the campus annually.

This year, students secured job offers from prestigious companies such as Ernst & Young, Star Cements Ltd., Taj Cements, Satguru Travels, Lenskart, Specsmakers Opticals Pvt. Ltd., Prag News, Jumbo Group, Sai Life Sciences Limited, ICICI Bank, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, among others.

“Today is a celebration not only of individual achievements but of our collective commitment to shaping bright futures,” said Ms Pahi Bhagawati, Assistant Director, RCCR at RGU. “This commendation ceremony serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of the Royal Global community and our shared pursuit of excellence”, she added.

The ceremony concluded with felicitation of placed students, group photographs, and interactive networking, reflecting the pride and aspirations of the Royal Global family.