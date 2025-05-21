Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Senior Union Education Ministry officials to visit NEHU on Thursday

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 21: Two senior officials from the Union Ministry of Education are scheduled to visit North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Thursday to assess the university’s operations.
Additional Secretary and Director in the Department of Higher Education, Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Subrat Kumar Pradhan will be holding a review meeting with the NEHU officials.
The timing of this high-level visit is significant, as it comes amid a period of serious crisis within the university.
In a letter addressed to the NEHU Vice Chancellor, the Under Secretary, D K Himanshu, at the Ministry of Education, requested the university to make necessary arrangements for the review meeting.
Himanshu also wrote to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure appropriate protocol and security measures are in place for the visit.
According to their itinerary, the officials will arrive at Guwahati airport from Delhi on Wednesday at 7:45pm.
They will spend the night at the NEHU Guest House in Guwahati before traveling to NEHU by road on Thursday at 7am.

67 pc Indians open to new roles but don’t know what job titles to search for: Research
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Rs 142 crore of ‘proceeds of crime’ in National Herald case, ED tells Delhi court
