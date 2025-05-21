Wednesday, May 21, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

67 pc Indians open to new roles but don’t know what job titles to search for: Research

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 21: Nearly seven in 10 young professionals (67 per cent) in India are open to new opportunities but don’t know what job titles or industries to search for, according to new research on Wednesday.

The research by LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, based on a survey of 2001 employed and unemployed Indian respondents aged 18-78, showed that 65 per cent of professionals in India can explain their career goals to a friend.

However, they don’t know how to search for that role, and 64 per cent find job filters confusing. Another 74 per cent said they wish they could discover relevant roles they hadn’t thought to search for. As job titles evolve and skills become central to hiring decisions, there is increasing demand among job seekers for easier ways to find opportunities based on their skills and goals, rather than predefined titles or keywords, the research said.

It noted that Indians define professional progress by learning something new; taking the next step with confidence and finding a role that truly fits. While the desire for purposeful growth is clear, finding the right opportunity remains a challenge.

To help job seekers find roles that align with what matters most to them, LinkedIn is rolling out a new AI-powered job search experience for Premium Subscribers. The tool uses generative AI to understand a job seeker’s intent, skills, and goals, even if they don’t know the exact title or keyword, so they can discover opportunities in their own words.

According to Nirajita Banerjee, Sr. Managing Editor and LinkedIn Career expert to stand out from the crowd, young professionals must be strategic in applications and get comfortable with AI. Banerjee also advised professionals to adapt to new tech but still maintain the human touch; connect with alumni, new colleagues, and friends, and engage with posts on LinkedIn. –IANS

Previous article
PIB rejects claims of temperature soaring to 55 degrees Celsius between May 29-June 2
Next article
Senior Union Education Ministry officials to visit NEHU on Thursday
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Historic, says Rahul Gandhi as congratulatory messages pour in for Banu Mushtaq

Bengaluru, May 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Banu Mushtaq for winning the International Booker Prize...
NATIONAL

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Rs 142 crore of ‘proceeds of crime’ in National Herald case, ED tells Delhi court

New Delhi, May 21: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a court here that Congress Parliamentary Party...
MEGHALAYA

Senior Union Education Ministry officials to visit NEHU on Thursday

Shillong, May 21: Two senior officials from the Union Ministry of Education are scheduled to visit North Eastern...
NATIONAL

PIB rejects claims of temperature soaring to 55 degrees Celsius between May 29-June 2

New Delhi, May 21: The Government has dismissed viral claims, circulating on social media, that the week starting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Historic, says Rahul Gandhi as congratulatory messages pour in for Banu Mushtaq

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday...

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Rs 142 crore of ‘proceeds of crime’ in National Herald case, ED tells Delhi court

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 21: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on...

Senior Union Education Ministry officials to visit NEHU on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 21: Two senior officials from the Union...
Load more

Popular news

Historic, says Rahul Gandhi as congratulatory messages pour in for Banu Mushtaq

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday...

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Rs 142 crore of ‘proceeds of crime’ in National Herald case, ED tells Delhi court

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 21: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on...

Senior Union Education Ministry officials to visit NEHU on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 21: Two senior officials from the Union...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge