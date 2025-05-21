Shillong trainer among India’s ‘top 100’ tutors

SHILLONG, May 20: Arjun Lyngdoh, a communication trainer from Shillong, has been recognised as one of UrbanPro’s Top 100 Tutors in India, standing out among over 6.5 lakh verified tutors across the country. He is the only tutor from Meghalaya to make it to the list this year.

UrbanPro is India’s leading online learning platform that connects students with tutors in a wide range of subjects — from school tuitions to professional skills like spoken English, music, and IT. Arjun has been associated with the platform since 2023, offering coaching in communication skills, public speaking, and interview preparation.

“I didn’t even know they were shortlisting tutors,” Arjun said. “I was just doing what I love — helping students and professionals speak better and grow in confidence.”

His selection was based on consistent performance and verified student feedback. With over 15 years of training experience, Arjun has worked with students from across India and abroad through his venture, AnySkillz Online Pvt Ltd, which offers both online and offline training. A certified trainer and entrepreneur, Arjun began his career in Delhi and has previously worked with organisations like American Express and Barclays. His passion for teaching and deep corporate experience have helped him guide countless students and professionals over the years.

“Being recognised at the national level is an honour,” he said. “But what matters most is seeing my students succeed.”