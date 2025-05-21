Wednesday, May 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS contract for Delhi firm irks HYC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 20: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Tuesday urged the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to take action against a New Delhi-based firm, M/s ASTOR INC, which has been awarded a contract by NEIGRIHMS to provide certain services as per the bid document dated July 3, 2024.
Citing provisions of the Khasi Hills District (Trading by Non-Tribals) Regulation, 1954, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem, in a letter addressed to the Executive Member in charge of the Trade Department, Winston Tony Lyngdoh, expressed concern over NEIGRIHMS’ decision to sideline local contractors in favour of an outside firm.
Synrem alleged that NEIGRIHMS had awarded the contract to M/s ASTOR INC despite the presence of capable local contractors with a proven track record of providing similar services.
According to him, the move was a clear attempt to deprive local contractors of business opportunities, thereby undermining local economic growth and reducing employment prospects for indigenous workers.
He further pointed out that since the company’s business operations fall within the jurisdiction of the KHADC in Shillong, it is mandatory for the firm to obtain a trading licence from the Council under the 1954 Regulation.
“We demand that no trading licence be issued to any outside entity, particularly to M/s ASTOR INC of New Delhi, and that the provisions of the Khasi Hills District (Trading by Non-Tribals) Regulation, 1954 — especially Section 3A — be strictly enforced,” Synrem asserted.
The HYC also submitted a copy of the letter to the Chief Executive Member of the KHADC, Shemborlang Rynjah.

