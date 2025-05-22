Awe-inspiring splash of species at Aaranyak’s wildlife photography exhibition on the roll

Guwahati, May 22: As many as 46 fabulous photographs of varied species of wildlife are on display for public viewing at Gauhati Artists’ Guild at Chandmari here from today till May 25 under the aegis of region’s premier biodiversity conservation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) as part of the organisation’s on-going year-long 35th Anniversary celebrations.

Commemorating the International Day of Biological Diversity today acclaimed photographer and a former senior bureaucrat of Assam Government, Sanjib Gohain Baruah set the ball rolling for the wildlife photography exhibition that exhibits photographs pooled from photographers across the country. The exhibition is, however, dominated by photographs taken in Assam and other parts of the biodiversity-rich Northeast eastern region of the country.

Along with the wildlife photography exhibition, there runs a photographic depiction of Aaranyak’s 35-year-long since 1989 that portrays highlights of activities of various divisions of the organisation.

Inaugurating the photo exhibition, Sanjib Gohain Baruah lauded the Aaranyak’s initiative to organise the substantive display of wildlife photographs and underlined the need for a sustained efforts to propagate awareness on dos and don’ts for wildlife photography that has acquired tremendous popularity of late because of availability of suitable equipment including affordable hi-tech cameras and lenses that have egged on wildlife enthusiast to capture the magnificent species that are found in abundance in the region.

Aaranyak’s senior scientist Dr Partha Jyoyi Das addressing the occasion flagged the need for organisation of photography workshops of green photographers across the state to bring vibrancy in wildlife photography that is gaining popularity at a fast pace.

Aaranyak’s Organising Secretary and senior scientist Udayan Borthakur who is also an acclaimed wildlife photographer and prime mover behind the exhibition, said the wildlife photography exhibition is a humble initiative of Aaranyak to celebrate the sustained conservation efforts as part of its 35th Anniversary celebrations.

Borthakur appreciated the organizing committee for the exhibition especially its convenor Chinmoy Swargiary who had been toiling hard to make the exhibition happen.

Finance Secretary of Aaranyak Jimut Prasad Sharma addressing the gathering elaborated on how technological evolution over the years has imparted vibrancy and brilliance to realm photography in general and wildlife photography in particular.

Publicity Secretary of Aaranyak Bijay Sankar Bora termed photograph a very powerful medium to inculcate in common people especially the new generation a penchant for magnificent wildlife species that ultimately aids long-term people-oriented conservation efforts.

The inauguration of the wildlife photography exhibition was anchored by Aaranyak’s Senior Administrative Officer Bobby Nath and well attended by staff members and well-wishers of the organisation.