Ecology conservation in NE: Cotton University, Balipara Foundation ink MoU

GUWAHATI, May 22: In a significant academic and environmental partnership, Cotton University and Balipara Foundation have signed an MoU to advance environmental conservation in Northeast India.

The MoU establishes a strategic framework for collaboration in ecological research, environmental restoration and sustainable development across the region.

The partnership between Cotton University, which is one of Assam’s oldest and most esteemed institutions, and Balipara Foundation — renowned for its work in community-based conservation — also brings together complementary expertise to address the region’s pressing environmental and socio-economic challenges.

Through this MoU, both parties have committed to conducting joint ecological research, promoting sustainable land-use practices, pollution mitigation and biodiversity conservation.

The collaboration will also prioritise community empowerment by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, supporting local entrepreneurship, and conducting capacity-building initiatives.

A major highlight of the partnership is the co-development of a course curriculum on Naturenomics, aimed at equipping students with relevant skills for sustainable resource management.

The collaboration aims to enrich hands-on internships, exchange programmes and development of an urban nursery and Nature Interpretation Centre as knowledge building capacities for the youth.

It not only formalises a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and education but also sets in motion a future of collaborative innovation for the Northeast and the greater Eastern Himalayan region.

“This is the way forward for securing long-term goals in biodiversity preservation. With the passion and energy of today’s youth, we can envision ambitious initiatives that foster knowledge and cultural exchange”, said Ranjit Barthakur, founder, Balipara Foundation.