Thursday, May 22, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Evidence galore of extortion; cops unmoved for want of FIR

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 21: After Iewduh, pressure groups have now turned their attention to Ri-Bhoi where they are carrying out daylight extortion in the name of donation.
A host of groups, including some known names and some questionable organisations, have been running an extortion racket in various parts of Ri-Bhoi seeking donations either in cash or supply of fuel for their vehicles.
Several sets of donation/extortion slips were forwarded to The Shillong Times bearing the names of groups like Ri-Bhoi Youth Welfare Organisation, Ri Khasi People Youth Foundation, Hynniewtrep National Youth Council, Hynniewtrep People’s Federation, Hynniewtrep People Council, Hynniewtrep United Movement, Hynniewtrep United National Federation, Ri Khasi Movement, and Corporation of Khasi People with acknowledgement of receipt of cash or petrol and duly signed by their office-bearers.
The Shillong Times could not independently verify the authenticity of any of the slips.
Petrol pump owners at the receiving end of this racket have not approached the police, fearing repercussions.
When approached, a senior Ri-Bhoi police official said they were helpless as they would not be able to take any action without a formal complaint and without the original receipts.
Prior to filing of this report, the receipts received through WhatsApp were forwarded to DGP Idashisha Nongrang. A response is awaited in this regard.

HYC deports 200 migrant workers from govt project sites in NST
Central officials to review NEHU situation today
