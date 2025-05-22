Thursday, May 22, 2025
HYC deports 200 migrant workers from govt project sites in NST

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 21: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Wednesday pushed back around 200 migrant workers from two government project sites in New Shillong Township (NST), claiming they lacked proper documentation.
The HYC conducted inspections at the two ongoing project locations and found approximately 350 to 400 migrant workers employed there.
“We discovered that about 200 of them did not possess valid documents. We asked them to leave the site and not return unless they obtain a registration card from the Labour Department,” HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said.
He noted that some workers had brought their families along who were also instructed to vacate the premises.
He questioned how such a large number of undocumented migrant workers were allowed to work on government projects without proper verification.
Synrem emphasized that this is a violation of the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020, and its corresponding rules.
He also criticized the state government for failing to enforce measures to protect locals.

