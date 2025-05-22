JHADC to get Rs 39-crore relief package

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 21: Grappling with a prolonged financial crisis, the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) is set to receive a much-needed boost, with the state government announcing a relief package of Rs 39 crore along with plans for long-term structural reforms in the council.

The decision followed a high-level meeting in Jowai between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Executive Members of the JHADC, led by Chief Executive Member Thombor Shiwat.

The meeting also saw the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Minister Comingone Ymbon, and local legislator Wailadmiki Shylla.

Announcing the relief package, the chief minister said that as part of the immediate relief, Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned from the council’s pending dues, with an additional Rs 19 crore expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The funds are intended to ease salary backlogs and stabilise the council’s basic functioning, which has been under stress as fallout of the ban on coal mining.

Beyond financial assistance, the state government has emphasised the need for administrative reforms to improve the council’s functioning.

Follow-up meetings led by the Deputy Chief Minister are expected soon, after which finance-level consultations will be held to develop a sustainable long-term framework for the council and other autonomous bodies in the state.