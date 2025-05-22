State’s MMR now down to national average: Conrad

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, May 21: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said that the sustained intervention in Meghalaya’s healthcare sector, including special thrust to address the high maternal mortality rate (MMR), has yielded significant results with over a 45 per cent reduction, bringing the state’s MMR down to the national average.

Sangma made the remarks while handing over the first instalment of Rs 1 crore under the Meghalaya Healthcare Advancement Policy (MHAP) to Dr. Norman Tunnel Hospital in Jowai. The hospital has been awarded a total of Rs 2 crore under the scheme, with the remaining Rs 1 crore to be released upon submission of the utilisation certificate for the first instalment.

It may be mentioned that a total of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned under MHAP to support five not-for-profit hospitals across Meghalaya.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister attributed the success of bringing down Meghalaya’s MMR to targeted initiatives like the CM Safe Motherhood Scheme, which ensures real-time monitoring of every pregnant woman in the state.

“This success is largely attributed to initiatives like the CM Safe Motherhood Scheme, which ensures real-time monitoring of every pregnant mother in the state,” he said, adding that technology is being used to monitor high-risk pregnancies and address concerns in real time. Reiterating the state government’s long-term commitment to mission hospitals, the chief minister said, “This is not a one-time gesture but a beginning of lasting collaboration. The scheme is flexible—institutions can decide what’s most urgently needed and utilise the funds.”

On the occasion, Sangma also announced plans to host a state-level healthcare conference to enhance collaboration between the government, mission institutions and healthcare stakeholders.

“We must move forward together—to share ideas, bridge gaps, and serve better,” he added.

The event was chaired by Rev. S. Lamare, who thanked the state government for its support and appealed for continued assistance, particularly for infrastructure and nursing education.

On the other hand, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. D. Nongpluh, highlighted the pressing need for a renal dialysis unit, citing the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases in the region.