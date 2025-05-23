Friday, May 23, 2025
Anomalies in MPLAD scheme: ACS officer dismissed from service

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, May 23: An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, Sarmistha Borah, has been dismissed from service under disciplinary rules after she was found to have committed irregularities in implementation of an MPLAD scheme while posted as additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup (Metro).

A departmental inquiry, launched in the year 2023 by the Assam government to investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds, revealed Borah’s role in the misappropriation of public funds during her tenure.

Notably, disciplinary proceedings were drawn up against Borah vide show cause notice dated August 4, 2023, for committing irregularities in implementation of the MPLAD scheme while she was posted as ADC, Kamrup (Metro).

The ACS officer, in her reply to the show-cause notice, denied the charges framed against her. However, after careful examination of her written statement, and the materials on record, it was decided to hold an inquiry into the charges framed against her.

Subsequently, an officer, who was appointed to inquire into the charges framed against the ACS officer, submitted the inquiry report on October 5, 2024, wherein it was reported that some charges mentioned in the show-cause notice, have been proved and sustained against her.

The inquiry report was accepted by the disciplinary authority and the ACS officer was requested to submit her representation against the inquiry report and the DO submitted her representation vide letter dated January 6, 2025.

The disciplinary authority thereafter examined the representation submitted by the DO against the inquiry report and found that the representation does not have any new reason for consideration

“The disciplinary authority, after considering the magnitude of the offences committed and the charges which were found to be proved, has decided to impose the penalty of dismissal from service under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964,” an order issued here stated.

Notably, some other officers connected to the case have already been suspended amidst an intensive crackdown on alleged administrative corruption in the state.

