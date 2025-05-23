Friday, May 23, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Op Sindoor outreach: Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Moscow, May 23: Condemning the heinous April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Russia on Friday said that it stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Moscow’s stand was conveyed as an all-party delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, met with senior members of the Russian Federation Council, including Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs in the Russian capital to reaffirm the united stand against terrorism.

During the meeting, the Russian side strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reiterated its solidarity with India in the global fight against terrorism in all its forms.

“The All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation met with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Andrey Denisov and other senators. The Russian side condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated that Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations! Russia and India have shared position in the fight against terrorism,” the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

“Together in the fight against terrorism!”, the post added. Earlier in the day, the delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar on various aspects of bilateral relations ahead of their commencement of official engagements highlighting India’s strong resolve in fighting terrorism in all its forms under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

“Ambassador Vinay Kumar briefs MPs Kanimozhi, Rajeev Rai, Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal and Ambassador Manjeev Puri on various aspects of India-Russia relations, before they start the official engagements,” the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

Earlier on Friday, the third high-level delegation led by Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow to convey India’s firm stance in combating terrorism and was received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar. The delegation led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador of India to the EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Nepal; Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

“On arrival at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport the Members of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Rajeev Rai, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, welcomed by Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar A busy schedule of meetings and interactions awaits them in Moscow on 23-24 May 2025,” the Indian Embassy in Russia posted on X.

Their visit comes under India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. “In the context of the Indian government’s continued efforts under Operation Sindoor and in furtherance of India’s principled and resolute stand against the menace of terrorism, an All-Party Delegation comprising Members of Parliament and a senior diplomat is undertaking a visit to Russia from May 22 to May 24, 2025.

The delegation would carry forth the country’s strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Embassy of India in Russia said in a statement on Thursday.

IANS

Previous article
Will come up with answer at the end: Gaurav Gogoi on Pak visit controversy
Next article
Anomalies in MPLAD scheme: ACS officer dismissed from service
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Operation Sindoor sparked panic in Pakistan army, intercept reveals commander abandoned post

New Delhi, May 23:  The Indian Army's recent precision strikes under Operation Sindoor triggered chaos and panic within...
News Alert

Anomalies in MPLAD scheme: ACS officer dismissed from service

Guwahati, May 23: An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, Sarmistha Borah, has been dismissed from service under disciplinary...
NATIONAL

Will come up with answer at the end: Gaurav Gogoi on Pak visit controversy

Guwahati, May 23: Congress Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi, while reacting to the allegations of his Pakistan links,...
INTERNATIONAL

Lahore ATC refused to help IndiGo flight stuck in hailstorm danger

New Delhi, May 23: The pilots of the IndiGo plane, which was damaged in rough weather en route...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Operation Sindoor sparked panic in Pakistan army, intercept reveals commander abandoned post

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 23:  The Indian Army's recent precision...

Anomalies in MPLAD scheme: ACS officer dismissed from service

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 23: An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer,...

Will come up with answer at the end: Gaurav Gogoi on Pak visit controversy

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 23: Congress Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi,...
Load more

Popular news

Operation Sindoor sparked panic in Pakistan army, intercept reveals commander abandoned post

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 23:  The Indian Army's recent precision...

Anomalies in MPLAD scheme: ACS officer dismissed from service

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 23: An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer,...

Will come up with answer at the end: Gaurav Gogoi on Pak visit controversy

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 23: Congress Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge