M’laya among top-5 states in literacy rate with 94.2%

SHILLONG, May 22: Meghalaya is on the cusp of becoming a fully literate state, with its literacy rate at 94.2% for persons aged 7 and above, ranking among the top five most literate states and Union Territories in the country. This is as per the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

This puts Meghalaya third among the Northeastern states after Mizoram (98.2%) and Nagaland (95.7%). The state is within striking distance of the Ministry of Education’s benchmark for “full literacy”, set at 95%.

Meghalaya’s literacy push places it alongside other educational leaders in the Northeast, such as Tripura (93.7%) and Manipur (92%).

Nationally, Meghalaya ranks fifth among states and Union Territories in terms of literacy rate (7+ age group), alongside high performers like Lakshadweep (97.3%) and Kerala (95.3%).

Other high performing states/UTs include Chandigarh & Tripura (93.7%), Goa (93.6%), and Puducherry (92.7%).