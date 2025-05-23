Friday, May 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

M’laya now selling excess power: Mondal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 22: In a marked turnaround from being power-deficient, the Power Department is now generating surplus electricity and earning revenue by selling excess energy through the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). The development has come at a time when concerns have been raised over the receding water level of the Umiam reservoir.
Power Minister AT Mondal on Thursday addressed public queries and clarified that the sale of surplus power is not only beneficial but also strategically planned. He emphasised that there is nothing opaque or alarming about the move, as all transactions are being conducted transparently via the IEX.
“We generate whatever is required for us, and sell whatever is not required. This way, we will have the resources to buy power back when needed. There is nothing to worry about as it is done transparently through the IEX,” he said.
Responding to concerns over Umiam’s visibly low water level, the minister clarified that the drop is not due to any structural issue such as leakage or seepage. “We had kept water in reserve, thinking of the dry season and were apprehensive that there might be a shortage of power. When we hold water back and the rain comes, it will spill over and we will have to open the gates immediately,” he explained.
Highlighting the financial benefits of surplus generation, Mondal said, “If we generate and sell outside, it becomes a resource for the MePDCL. In future, it will help us to purchase power when needed.”
He further noted that Meghalaya is currently in a stable position regarding its energy requirements. “We are doing well as far as our energy needs are concerned,” he said, insisting it makes more sense to generate and sell the power beyond the state’s requirement instead of throwing the water away.
He said the state’s participation in the energy exchange reflects a shift towards efficient power management, with an eye on financial prudence and planning.

