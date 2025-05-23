Friday, May 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

UDP to reveal stance on rlys during all-party meet

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, May 22: The UDP has remained silent on its stance on introduction of railways in Khasi-Jaintia Hills and said that it would reveal its decision during the all-party committee meeting.
UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui stated that every political party has made their respective stand on railways, and the government will discuss the issue face-to-face.
He downplayed the allegations of Congress that the government took its own decisions without consulting any party, stating that the government has always sought the opinion of every stakeholder. The committee was constituted in April to examine railway connectivity prospects, but almost 50 days later, no single meeting has taken place.
Parties like VPP and Congress have already opted out of the committee, while the TMC has not announced its intentions on the committee.

