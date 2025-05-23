Ri-Bhoi village gets power supply after 18 years of neglect

SHILLONG, May 22: The remote hamlet of Pahamjula under Jirang constituency of Ri-Bhoi district witnessed nothing less than a miracle after a transformer, damaged 18 years ago, was repaired following the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The villages which houses 77 families were living in darkness for the last 18 years ever since the old transformer collapsed in 2007.

The chief minister’s intervention led to the repair of the transformer and the restoration of electricity in just three days.

The locals expressed immense relief and gratitude to the chief minister during his visit to the village on Thursday, highlighting the abject neglect and apathy they had faced over the years.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the neglect and said, “This kind of neglect is unacceptable. It will be our responsibility to always listen to and resolve the concerns of our people.”

The chief minister expressed satisfaction at being able to connect directly with the people of Pahamjula and praised the NEC road connecting Nine Mile to Umsan, which has reduced travel time.

He also highlighted the need for continued development, particularly in road connectivity and electrification for the remaining unconnected and non-electrified villages in the area.