Friday, May 23, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi village gets power supply after 18 years of neglect

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 22: The remote hamlet of Pahamjula under Jirang constituency of Ri-Bhoi district witnessed nothing less than a miracle after a transformer, damaged 18 years ago, was repaired following the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
The villages which houses 77 families were living in darkness for the last 18 years ever since the old transformer collapsed in 2007.
The chief minister’s intervention led to the repair of the transformer and the restoration of electricity in just three days.
The locals expressed immense relief and gratitude to the chief minister during his visit to the village on Thursday, highlighting the abject neglect and apathy they had faced over the years.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the neglect and said, “This kind of neglect is unacceptable. It will be our responsibility to always listen to and resolve the concerns of our people.”
The chief minister expressed satisfaction at being able to connect directly with the people of Pahamjula and praised the NEC road connecting Nine Mile to Umsan, which has reduced travel time.
He also highlighted the need for continued development, particularly in road connectivity and electrification for the remaining unconnected and non-electrified villages in the area.

Previous article
UDP to reveal stance on rlys during all-party meet
Next article
VPP seeks govt-KHADC dialogue on toll gates
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NH 127B widening will endanger wildlife, impact locals, says report

New Delhi, May 22: The diversion of 35 hectares of deemed forest land in Meghalaya for the widening...
MEGHALAYA

VPP seeks govt-KHADC dialogue on toll gates

SHILLONG, May 22: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has called for a dialogue between the state...
MEGHALAYA

UDP to reveal stance on rlys during all-party meet

SHILLONG, May 22: The UDP has remained silent on its stance on introduction of railways in Khasi-Jaintia Hills...
NATIONAL

CBI files charge sheet against ex-Governor Satyapal Malik

Allegations of corruption in the award of Rs 2,200-cr civil works for a hydropower project in Jammu and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NH 127B widening will endanger wildlife, impact locals, says report

MEGHALAYA 0
New Delhi, May 22: The diversion of 35 hectares...

VPP seeks govt-KHADC dialogue on toll gates

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The Voice of the People Party...

UDP to reveal stance on rlys during all-party meet

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The UDP has remained silent on...
Load more

Popular news

NH 127B widening will endanger wildlife, impact locals, says report

MEGHALAYA 0
New Delhi, May 22: The diversion of 35 hectares...

VPP seeks govt-KHADC dialogue on toll gates

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The Voice of the People Party...

UDP to reveal stance on rlys during all-party meet

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The UDP has remained silent on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge