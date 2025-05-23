Friday, May 23, 2025
NATIONAL

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita reviews development projects in Sikkim's Pakyong

By: Agencies

Date:

Gangtok, May 23: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita was in Sikkim’s Pakyong district on Friday on a one-day visit focused on assessing local development initiatives and interacting with grassroots stakeholders, officials said.

The minister was warmly received by District Collector Rohan Agawane, Additional District Collector Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, and senior district officials upon his arrival. His visit underscored the Central government’s commitment to on-ground governance and public service delivery.

Margherita commenced his tour with a visit to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre in Pakyong. There, he engaged with staff and spent time interacting with children enrolled under the government’s flagship nutrition and early childhood care programme. He then proceeded to the Pakyong Primary Health Centre, where he reviewed the functioning of the facility.

The minister met with medical officers and frontline health workers to assess staff availability, essential medicine supplies, and emergency preparedness. His inquiries highlighted a keen interest in ensuring the adequacy and responsiveness of rural healthcare services.

The visit concluded at Pachey Senior Secondary School, where Margherita interacted with both students and faculty. He listened to their concerns, encouraged the students in their academic pursuits, and discussed educational infrastructure with school authorities.

Accompanied by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and heads of various line departments, Margherita’s visit was marked by a proactive, field-level approach. His engagements across sectors – from health and education to child welfare -reflect a broader strategy of integrating policy with grassroots realities. District officials appreciated the minister’s direct involvement, calling it a boost to local morale and a meaningful step toward responsive governance.

On Thursday, Margherita attended the redevelopment of historic Haibargaon railway station in Assam’s Nagaon district. Taking to X, he wrote: “Honoured to attend Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s inspirational address at the redeveloped Haibargaon railway station inauguration in the august presence of Hon’ble Governor of Assam Shri @Laxmanacharya54 Ji”.

IANS

